Labour MP supports sanctions to young jobseekers

Greg O’Connor, Labour’s Ōhāriu MP, has said twice over the past week that he thinks applying sanctions to young jobseekers is warranted.

“Particularly for young ones, I’ll put my neck out, I think they’re actually not necessarily a bad thing, particularly maybe for those under 21,” he told The Working Group podcast.

Two days later, he doubled down on Wellington’s broadcast of Newstalk ZB.

“When it comes to sanctions, I’ll tell you what, especially for the younger ones, particularly the under 20, teenagers hitting the workforce, I think those sanctions straight out of school, I think sanctions in that area are a good idea.”

O’Connor is an electorate-only MP and continues to be the voice of his electorate in Parliament.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has distanced himself from O’Connor’s comments and said he would speak with him.

