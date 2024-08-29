Reagan Foundation set to open Pope and President exhibit

A new exhibit on the lives of Pope Saint John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan will open in Simi Valley, California, at the end of August.

“The Pope and The President: Bringing Hope to the World” is set to open August 31 and run until October 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

According to a release from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, the exhibit tells the story of the collaboration between the two world leaders and allows visitors to experience their lives and impact simultaneously.

“While President Reagan and Pope John Paul II’s legacies are enduring, ‘The Pope and The President’ exhibit highlights the significant ways in which their paths converged to have a profound impact on modern history,” Melissa Giller, the foundation’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.