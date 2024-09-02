Conservative bishop and opponent of Pope Francis, Bishop Athanasius Schneider has republished dozens of historical catechisms a their twenty-volume collection.

Schneider and his team edited his own catechism, Credo: Compendium of the Catholic Faith, launched in Rome in 2023 and hailed as “the book of the century” for its doctrinal integrity and clarity on key Church teachings.

Now, after years of expert research, software development, and inspiring support from volunteers and donors around the world, his team is launching their Master Catechism—the most powerful Catholic catechism tool in history.

