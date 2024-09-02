Cardboard cathedral good for decades

Christchurch’s internationally significant Transitional Cathedral will not be sold to fund reinstatement of the main Anglican cathedral.

Architects are celebrating after Anglican bishop Peter Carrell confirmed the church will use the cardboard cathedral “for the foreseeable future”.

“You can make the argument that the cardboard cathedral is one of the … most significant buildings in New Zealand’s architectural history,” architect Andrew Barrie said.

“It’s the only building we have in New Zealand by a Pritzker prize winner. It’s internationally significant,” he said. Read more

