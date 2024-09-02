The silver coffin of St Teresa of Ávila was opened in Alba de Tormes on August 28 only to confirm her body has remained incorrupt since her death in 1592.

The opening of her tomb marks the beginning of a study of her relics, which will be carried out by Italian doctors and scientists — with the approval of the Vatican.

The last opening of St Teresa’s coffin happened in 1914, 110 years ago. The Spanish Diocese of Ávila now wants to obtain canonical recognition of the relics from Rome.

According to the announcement made by the postulator general of the Order of Discalced Carmelites, Father Marco Chiesa, those present at the scene were able to see that “it is in the same condition as when it was last opened in 1914.”

News category: News Shorts, World.