Pope harbours alien secrets in the Vatican

A UFO expert has levelled accusations at the Pope, alleging that he is concealing “extraordinary” alien secrets within the Vatican.

Steve Bassett, a UFO lobbyist in Washington, insists that it’s evident the Catholic Church is aware of the existence of alien life and has concealed evidence in their archives.

As the executive director of the Paradigm Research Group, Bassett pointed out that the church has subtly suggested the existence of UFOs in religious artwork.

He told The Sun: “The Catholic Church, we have always known, has been aware of this subject going back perhaps hundreds and hundreds of years.

“It’s gone so far as to say whoever these beings are, the Church would be happy to baptise them if they wanted to be baptised.”

Bassett alleges that the Vatican library houses centuries of knowledge about aliens, with experts attempting to gain access to the Vatican Apostolic Archives. Continue reading

News category: Odd Spot.