Construction sites in Rome are operating around the clock as the Italian capital races to complete dozens of infrastructure projects ahead of the Vatican’s Jubilee Year 2025.

One of the biggest Jubilee projects underway in the city is the pedestrianisation of Piazza Pia, which will link Castel S Angelo to Via della Conciliazione and St Peter’s Square.

The project, scheduled for completion at the start of December, will see traffic channelled underground to meet the existing Lungotevere in Sassia underpass, built for the Jubilee in 2000.

Works in Piazza Pia were recently interrupted temporarily by the discovery of the remains of a fullonica, the equivalent of an ancient Roman laundry, and a garden linked to Emperor Caligula.

News category: News Shorts, World.