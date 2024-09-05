Tensions are escalating between the Catholic Church and traditional African communities over the integration of local customs into religious practices.

Some African communities, particularly in Cameroon, have accused the Church of disrespecting their cultures under the guise of inculturation (adapting Christianity to local customs). This has sparked a debate on balancing cultural respect with the integrity of the Catholic faith.

The Wimbum people from Cameroon’s North West region recently petitioned the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. They claim that the Catholic Church is desecrating their culture by incorporating elements from their secret societies into religious processions and using secret masquerades in church ceremonies.

The petition strongly condemned these actions, stating “Our traditions are not mere rituals; they are the lifeblood of our identity, connecting us to our ancestors and shaping our existence”.

Similar concerns have been raised by the Nso people in the Kumbo Diocese and Cameroon’s North West region. These communities argue that the Church’s efforts at inculturation are eroding their cultural heritage.

Contrastingly, in Nigeria, Catholic bishops are concerned that some priests are misusing inculturation by incorporating local customs. Some suggest that they are inconsistent with Catholic doctrine.

Father Stan Chu Ilo, a research professor of Ecclesiology and African Studies, criticised certain priests for creating a “shocking liturgical hybridity” that confuses the faithful and undermines the Church’s teachings.

Ilo argued that these practices are not rooted in African religious traditions. He suggested they are instead misguided attempts to blend Christianity with local customs.

Make Gospel more accessible

The concept of inculturation, which gained prominence during the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), aims to integrate authentic cultural values into Christianity to make the Gospel more accessible.

However, the process requires a deep understanding of both the Gospel and local cultures.

Father Humphrey Tatah Mbuy, a Catholic observer in Cameroon, emphasised that inculturation is a “dynamic relationship between the local church and the culture of its people” requiring careful dialogue and study.

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja acknowledged the challenges of inculturation, noting that many African communities have spiritual underpinnings that can enrich the Christian faith. However, he cautioned that some conflicts arise from a “colonial mindset” that views African traditions as incompatible with Christianity.

Mbuy and Ilo called for better education and the formation of Catholic priests to ensure that inculturation was undertaken correctly. Mbuy stressed that true inculturation requires collaboration between theologians and cultural experts to ensure that adaptations are appropriate and respectful of both faith and tradition.

Sources

Crux Now

News category: World.