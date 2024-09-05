Celibacy debate heightens as popular priest resigns for love

The celibacy debate continues after a popular priest in Italy has announced he is leaving the priesthood to marry the woman he loves.

The child they are expecting has been diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

Father Tomas Hlavaty (pictured) will now be formally removed from the priesthood and returned to the lay state, says Bishop Marco Brunetti of Alba, who praised Hlavaty’s “great transparency and sense of responsibility”.

Never choose abortion

Hlavaty says prenatal diagnoses have revealed the unborn child has a serious heart defect which will require a series of surgeries after birth.

Nevertheless, he and the child’s mother are determined to give the baby the chance to “discover this marvellous world that’s life” he says.

“Already at three, four months, the child moved, there’s life there” he says.

“Please, never choose abortion.”

Celibacy debate renews

Hlavaty’s situation has renewed the debate over priestly celibacy.

Crux Now reports that the debate probably reflects Hlavaty’s popularity with his parishioners who are publicly lamenting his departure from the six small towns he has served.

Mayor Piercarlo Biestro of Feisoglio, one of the six communities Hlavaty cared for, wishes him well while adding that he’s also disappointed.

“Not for Father Tomas, whom we all wish well, but because he’s always been appreciated by our communities, above all by the young people for whom he gave a lot.”

Brunetti called on Catholics to support Hlavaty and his new family in prayer.

“We’re called, in our prayers and in our feelings, to support those who find themselves in difficulty and to continue together to build a Church which, despite its human frailty, is ever more a sign of hope” he said.

A new life

Italian newspaper La Repubblica says Hlavaty has described the circumstances that led to his decision.

“I loved being a priest and I loved the people around me” Hlavaty said.

He told La Repubblica that during the 20 years since he arrived in Italy from his native Slovakia, he discerned his vocation and was eventually ordained a priest in 2015.

While being involved in several ministries, he met a woman and fell in love. Their child is due to be born in December.

La Repubblica says Hlavaty has been absent from his parish for the last two months, the explanation being that he was dealing with unspecified health issues.

He has since said he and the woman he loves plan to move out of the area, where he’ll seek work to support his family.

“For the future, I hope to be a good father even if I have very limited experience” Hlavaty said. “But I’m sure of one thing: I’m madly in love with the person with whom I want to spent the rest of my life, and having a child is the most beautiful news a man can have. I’ll give it my all.”

