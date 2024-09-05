Māori Queen aged 27 and a Catholic

In a historic moment for New Zealand’s Māori, a 27-year-old and the youngest child of Kīngi Tūheitia, Ngā Wai hono I te pō, has been anointed as the new Māori Queen and leader of the Kīngitanga movement.

Ngā Wai hono i te pō becomes the eighth Māori monarch, continuing a direct lineage from the first Māori King.

Archbishop Don Tamihere anointed her.

Baptised and confirmed a Catholic

However, the late Māori Queen, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, made a profound request before her passing in 2006.

In a significant cultural and spiritual unity gesture, during the Tira Hoe Waka, the annual canoe journey down the Whanganui River, the Queen asked the Pīhopa Tākuira Mariu SM to baptise her granddaughter at Parakino.

This request was more than a simple baptism; it was a symbolic act to “join the two Rivers” of Waikato and Whanganui.

The Queen intended to forge a powerful bond between the Tainui Waka of Waikato and the Aotea and Takitimu Waka of Whanganui.

The baptism represented a unification of faiths, bridging the Kīngitanga movement and the Catholic Church.

Pīhopa Mariu was of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, an important whakapapa to the Region. He followed up on the Māori Queen’s request and baptised Ngawai at Huntly. Hence, her name arose, ‘Ngāwai Hono ki Parikino’, the “Joining of the Rivers”.

This act of spiritual diplomacy aimed to strengthen ties between two significant Māori communities, blending traditional Māori customs with Catholic practices.

The late Queen’s initiative highlights the ongoing efforts of Māori leaders to foster unity and understanding across different iwi and religious traditions, continuing the legacy of cultural preservation and interfaith dialogue in New Zealand.

NZ First MP Shane Jones commented on the appointment, saying “She will be the face of renewal” and suggesting she may “personify the aspirations” of Māori youth.

As the only daughter and youngest child of Kīngi Tūheitia, she has been groomed for this role and is poised for what could be a long reign, carrying forward the legacy of the Kīngitanga movement.

Sources

Supplied

NZ Herald

Background of Ngawai Hono i te Po Paki ki Parikino

by Pa David Gledhill SM

The late Māori Queen, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, who died in 2006, asked that Pīhopa Tākuira Mariu SM baptise her grand-daughter. This request came when both of them were at Parikino on the Tira Hoe Waka (the annual canoe trip down the Whanganui River).

Her aim was to ‘join the two Rivers’ of Waikato and Whanganui. That is, to form a bond of Tainui Waka, Waikato, and Aotea and Takitimu Waka of Whanganui, a bond of Faiths between the people of the Kingitanga and the Hāhi Katorika.

Pīhopa Mariu was of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, an important whakapapa to the Region. He followed up on Māori Queen’s request and baptised Ngawai at Huntly. Hence, her name arose, ‘Ngāwai Hono ki Parikino’, the “Joining of the Rivers” at Parikino, where the baptism request was made.

Later on, the growth in Faith of Ngawai Hono was continued. The ‘Kahui Ariki’ (the family group who surround a person of the Royal line) contacted Pā David Gledhill SM with his links to the Whanganui River people, and said it was time for Ngawai to complete her Catholic journey with the Sacraments of Confession, Confirmation and Communion.

Pā David formally wrote to them outlining the formation Ngawai had to study for this process. The Kahui agreed. So they, together with Ngawai, came to Taumarunui, where Pā David and Pā Hemi Hekiera were stationed, for formal instruction.

First Ngawai Hono celebrated Confession or Reconciliation. This took place with the support of her family in the Chapel at Hopuhopu near Ngaaruawaahia on the Waikato River.

Her father, Kīngi Tūheitia, when Ngawai Hono told him she was to celebrate Confession, is reputed to have said to her, “When you do, make one for me, too”!

At that time too a Confirmation name was explored for Ngawai. One cannot add any name to someone of Royal line, even a Saint. Advice was sought from the local Kuia, Sophie Albert. Hence ‘Sophie’, as in St Madeleine Sophie Barat, was chosen as Ngawai’s patron for Confirmation.

Pā Hemi Hekiera SM prepared the liturgy for Confirmation and Communion which took place within a Miha Māori.

A Catholic Mass was needed to celebrate Communion and it took place at Tūrangawaewae marae linked with the gathering for the anniversary celebrations of the Coronation of Kīngi Tūheitia Te Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII.

First Pā Gledhill was nominated to bless the gathering and say the opening karakia. Pā took a large rau or branch and generously sprinkled all gathered, Catholics one side and Tainu iwi the other.

The late Bishop Denis Browne was set to celebrate, but was unable to come, so Monsignor David Bennett celebrated the actual Confirmation. During the ceremony, despite the day starting exceptionally wet with cloud, the sun broke through at the time of Confirmation and shone on the gathering, a ‘tohu’ or sign of blessing. This moment was enhanced by the late Kuia Biddy Mareikura giving a karanga to the Holy Spirit and Ngawai now confirmed.

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.