Pope Francis has called on Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, to combat extremism and strengthen interreligious tolerance.

The pontiff made the appeal during a speech to national leaders in Jakarta on 4 September at the start of his three-day visit to the country.

Speaking with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and other officials, Pope Francis highlighted the nation’s cultural and religious diversity as a source of strength.

Francis emphasised the importance of mutual respect and collaboration among different ethnic and religious groups to maintain social harmony.

“Just as the ocean is the natural element uniting all Indonesian islands, mutual respect for the specific cultural, ethnic, linguistic and religious characteristics of all the groups present in Indonesia is the indispensable and unifying fabric that makes Indonesians a united and proud people” the pope said.

“A harmony in diversity is achieved when particular perspectives take into account the needs common to all” he added.

Religious extremism

While Indonesia is known for its general climate of tolerance, incidents of religious extremism have caused concern.

In recent months, authorities foiled an alleged plot by Islamic extremists to bomb two Catholic churches in East Java. And Catholic students in Jakarta were assaulted by a mob while praying.

Although these incidents were not directly linked to the Pope’s visit, they illustrate challenges faced by minority religious communities in the country.

Interfaith dialogue

Pope Francis reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s dedication to strengthening interfaith dialogue, emphasising its importance in promoting mutual understanding and cooperation. He noted that this approach is crucial in tackling shared challenges to combat extremism and intolerance.

He said that these efforts can overcome prejudices and develop a climate of mutual respect and trust. They will also help address “the imbalances and suffering still present in some areas”.

Pope Francis will privately meet Jesuits serving in Indonesia after meeting with national authorities. He will then meet with bishops, clergy and members of religious communities serving in the country, and young people involved in the Scholas Occurentes organisation.

Pope Francis is in Jakarta during a broader 2-13 September visit to Asia and Oceania. He will stay in the city until 6 September when he flies to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea.

