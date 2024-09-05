  1. CathNews New Zealand
Social media fuelling abuse, say councillors: Interactions in community more respectful

Thursday, September 5th, 2024

Gisborne district councillors say they experience mainly positive interactions out in their community, but social media is creating more division online.

A trend of abuse towards elected members is rising nationally, but councillors in Gisborne say most people they encounter in the region are friendly.

According to recent Local Government New Zealand statistics, two-thirds of elected members who responded said they faced abuse online. Read more

