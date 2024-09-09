Abusive Catholic group attacks its critics, victims

Peruvian Catholic group Sodalitium Christianae Vitae – SCV – is becoming ever more aggressive to its victims and their supporters since the Vatican began investigating the group’s alleged crimes.

The Vatican is examining complaints against the SCV that include sexual and psychological abuse and financial malpractice.

The SCV is using media to discredit critics. Some supporters have threatened individual complainants and their families.

Nun discredited

Sister Lucía Caram OP faced the Catholic group’s aggression could be when she posted a comment on X addressed to Alejandro Bermúdez, who is a journalist and SCVs longstanding public face, .

Caram’s post indicated her support for the Vatican for expelling SCV founder and former leader Luis Fernando Figari from the order in August.

She also accused Bermúdez of having defamed, attacked and destroyed victims and asked if he would now deny his ties to the Catholic group.

Bermúdez replied, saying “Enjoy this heretic nun’s charitable gem” and calling her a “malignant and horrible woman”.

Many of his followers posted insults to Caram.

On 20 August Bermúdez published a podcast against Caram, making more attacks on her.

The SCV itself had demanded Figari’s expulsion six years ago, he claimed. His expulsion shouldn’t lead Caram to “rejoice in evil”.

Bermúdez says the SCV critics “have no faith” and intend to destroy the organisation.

Victimising victims

Dr Rocio Figueroa, a former member of the Catholic group and an abuse survivor, told Crux most members are more diplomatic than Caram and some fear the press.

“Bermúdez shows the true face of the organisation, a reflection of how they think and how they act that can be seen without filters.”

Figueroa is now a lecturer in Systematic Theology at Good Shepherd College in Auckland and an External Researcher at the Centre for Theology and Public Issues at Otago University, In 2011 she spoke out against the SCV.

What happened next piled abuse on abuse.

She says the whole community turned against her, insisted the abuse was her fault and tried to discredit her and her denunciation.

They think the measures against them are being taken “because they have enemies in the Church and in the press, not due to their faults. They’re unable to question themselves”.

Despite rumours about large financial compensation, Figueroa says none of the six accusers have received any form of compensation or indemnity until now.

Jose Enrique Escardó, who was the first victim to publicly accuse SCV of crimes in 2000 told Crux that, besides being accused of wanting to “destroy the Church”, he and his daughter have suffered threats of torture and death.

Authors Pedro Salinas and Paula Ugaz who have written about SCV have been accused of “absurd crimes and face lawsuits”.

They say they believe the SCV is behind the judicial measures.

The lawsuits against SCV members are progressing slowly, and its major leaders are being kept “out of risk” Salinas claims.

