A parish priest in France was able to rescue the Blessed Sacrament and some 20 other religious artefacts — including the reliquary bust of St Corneille — after his church was set ablaze by an arsonist on Sept 2.

The historic Church of the Immaculate Conception in Saint-Omer, in the Pas-de-Calais department of northern France, was ravaged by the fire. The suspect, identified as Joël Vigoureux, 39, a multi-recidivist who has attempted to set fire to numerous places of worship in the past, was apprehended a few hours after the blaze was brought under control.

According to local authorities, the fire started at around 4 am. It then spread to the side and central aisles, then to the roof and bell tower, which rapidly collapsed. The fire was contained by 7:15 am thanks to the efforts of 120 firefighters. No injuries were reported.

