Government progresses response to Abuse in Care recommendations

A Crown Response Office is being established within the Public Service Commission to drive the Government’s response to the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care.

“The creation of an Office within a central Government agency was a key recommendation by the Royal Commission’s final report.

“It will have the mandate to drive action across the public service, ensuring this work is treated as a priority across Government,” Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford says. Read more

