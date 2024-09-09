Jakarta’s Tunnel of Fraternity praised by Pope and Imam

During his visit to Jakarta, Pope Francis lauded the “Tunnel of Fraternity” connecting Istiqlal Mosque and the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, describing it as “a place of dialogue and encounter”.

While tunnels are often seen as dark places, Francis observed “Here it is different, for everything is illuminated”.

The pope told the interreligious leaders “You are the light that illuminates it. By welcoming others and respecting their identity, fraternity urges them on a common path travelled in friendship and leading towards the light”.

Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, welcoming the Pope, noted that the Tunnel of Fraternity is “proof of the role of the Istiqlal Mosque as a melting pot, especially for the citizens of the pluralistic nation of Indonesia who adhere to the maxim “Bhinneka Tunggal Ika” meaning “Unity in diversity”.

Umar said Istiqlal, capable of accommodating up to 250,000 worshippers, is the largest mosque in Asia and the third largest in the world after Mecca and Medina. Friedrich Silaban, a Christian architect, designed the mosque.

The Grand Imam noted the mosque regularly hosts interreligious events and educational programmes. He described the mosque as “a great home for humanity” open to all, regardless of their faith.

Umar stressed that the mosque promotes tolerance, evidenced by its connection to the Catholic cathedral through the Tunnel of Fraternity.

Increased interfaith dialogue

Speaking at the mosque, Pope Francis expressed gratitude for those working to foster interreligious unity. He emphasised the importance of friendship and respect between religious communities. He suggested it was a key to addressing global challenges such as extremism and violence.

“Fraternity urges us on a common path” the Pope stated, calling for increased interfaith dialogue in Indonesia and beyond.

During his visit, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam signed the “Istiqlal Declaration” which calls for global action against violence and environmental destruction.

The declaration, signed at the Istiqlal Mosque, highlights the role of interreligious dialogue in fostering peace and protecting human dignity, and urges religious communities to address global crises.

The declaration, supported by Catholics, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, Protestants and Confucianists, is a significant move toward promoting unity in Indonesia where religious diversity is constitutionally protected.

