Never too late to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation

A parishioner in their late 70s was among the 39 Catholics aged 16 and over who made a commitment to be sealed with the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit at a recent Adult Confirmation Mass.

Held within the majestic setting of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Parramatta, Australia, the Adult Confirmation Mass brought together people from around 20 parishes in the Diocese. It was celebrated by the Bishop of Parramatta, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv.

At the Mass, Bishop Vincent said the sacrament marked a pivotal moment in the Catholic faith journey of these adults – no matter their age, background or faith journey.

“May they who commit themselves to receiving the gifts of the Holy Spirit live out their commitment as heralds of the Good News,” Bishop Vincent said.

