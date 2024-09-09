Pope calls on Vanimo Catholics to share Gospel through love

Speaking at the Holy Cross Pro-Cathedral in Vanimo, a remote town in Port Moresby, Pope Francis praised the work of missionaries.

He encouraged the faithful to be missionaries in their daily lives – at home, school and work.

He acknowledged the contributions of past and present missionaries who served in the region since the 19th century. These missionaries he noted, have faced challenges but have been “instruments of peace and love” for the people.

Pope Francis highlighted the impact of the Church’s mission in Papua New Guinea, pointing to the development of churches, schools, hospitals and missionary centres, saying these institutions help the faithful to “flourish in all their beauty for the sake of the common good”.

“You are ‘experts’ in beauty here, because you are surrounded by it!” he noted. “You live in a magnificent land, enriched by a great variety of plants and birds.”

The beauty of the Gospel of Christ

Francis said God has entrusted the people of Papua New Guinea with this “sweetness” of nature for the benefit of all.

“When we look to ourselves, we realise that there is an even more beautiful sight: that which grows in us when we love one another” said the Pope.

“Indeed, our mission is precisely to spread the beauty of the Gospel of Christ everywhere through loving God and our brothers and sisters.”

In a special message to children, Pope Francis praised their joy and smiles, describing them as the most beautiful image visitors can take from the country.

The Pope stressed the importance of overcoming societal divisions and harmful behaviour. He encouraged the faithful to confront issues such as violence, infidelity, alcohol and drug abuse, and superstition.

“Let us remember that love is stronger than all this and its beauty can heal the world, because it has its roots in God” he said. He then urged everyone to share Christ’s Gospel through love.

“Love is stronger than all this” he said, adding that love rooted in God can heal the world.

Sources

Vatican News

The Guardian

News category: World.