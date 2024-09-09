Minutes before the start of the Mass that concluded Pope Francis’ stay in Indonesia, a small army of volunteers wearing black and green T-shirts with the slogan “Your waste, your responsibility” guided the 60,000 pilgrims filling the stands of the vast Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Jakarta.

An additional 25,000 people followed the Mass broadcast in another stadium 300 meters away.

The group at GBK on September 5 comprised colleagues from Starki University in Jakarta, affiliated with the Catholic congregation of the Missionary Sisters of St Charles Borromeo.

“How do I feel being here? I’m lucky. Many Catholics didn’t get tickets and are watching the pope on TV,” said 60-year-old Maria Ambarwati, as Pope Francis’ car entered the stadium amid cheers of “Viva il Papa!”

Like her colleagues, the English and management teacher wore a straw hat with the large inscription: “Laudato si’.”

