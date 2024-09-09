Spreading kindness in the community brought “pure joy” to the faces of Dunedin school children.

The pupils of nine Dunedin Catholic schools held a social justice day yesterday, taking part in 14 different projects throughout the city including a rubbish cleanup of the Town Belt, baking for residents of Ross Home and connecting with pensioners.

St Joseph’s Cathedral School religious studies director Kelly Braithwaite said her classroom had four Domincan sisters and a priest visit.

Pupils aged 5 to 7 put on a concert for them as a way to share love and year 0 to 2 pupils made cards and shared a morning tea with them. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.