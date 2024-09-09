Thousands of papal souvenirs sold as Singapore prepares to welcome Pope Francis

Specially designed souvenirs have been flying off the shelves at the Catholic Centre along Waterloo Street as Singapore gears up to welcome Pope Francis next week.

With the pope’s visit looming, thousands of souvenirs – including T-shirts, umbrellas, tumblers, hats and tote bags – have already been sold at a pop-up store at the Catholic Centre in fundraising efforts for the Catholic community.

Other items for sale include school bags and toys for the young, all in the colours of the Vatican flag.

Source: CNA

News category: Odd Spot.