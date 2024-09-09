Vatican and ZdK hold first talks since ‘synodal way’

ZdK (Central Committee of German Catholics) president Irme Stetter-Karp described the Sept 2-4 discussions with members of the Roman Curia as “fruitful.”

“There was a remarkable willingness to listen and also question our own view of our counterpart,” she told the German Catholic news agency KNA Sept 5.

“I found it fruitful, even where it was sometimes confrontational. In my view, it was a good first step and I am open to continuing.”

The ZdK gained international prominence when it co-sponsored the synodal way with Germany’s bishops in 2019.

The initiative, which brought together bishops and select lay people at five assemblies, ended in 2023 with 150 pages of resolutions calling for women deacons, a re-examination of priestly celibacy, lay preaching at Masses, a bigger lay role in selecting bishops, and a revision of the Catechism of the Catholic Church on homosexuality.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.