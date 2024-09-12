African Catholics say synodality is also a call to Christian unity

As Rome prepares for the denouement of Pope Francis’s long-running Synod of Bishops on Synodality next month, Catholics and other African Christian leaders are exploring the possible implications of the process for closer ties among the various Christian communities on the continent.

During a recent exchange known as the “African Palaver Conversation Series,” which concluded Sept 6, African Catholics and leaders from other Christian denominations highlighted the importance of cross-denominational cooperation.

“Christians, regardless of denomination, have a common mandate,” said Professor Mary Getui, a member of the Pan-African Catholic Theology and Pastoral Network (Pactpan), which sponsored the event, and a Seventh-day Adventist scholar.

By “common mandate,” Getui was referencing Christ’s call to make disciples of all nations.

News category: News Shorts, World.