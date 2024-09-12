Broken cathedral could be opened for public tours

Residents and visitors may be allowed a peek inside Christ Church Cathedral, but public land borrowed for its now-mothballed restoration could remain behind high fences.

As the Anglican Church thrashed out what happens next at the Cathedral Square site, it has indicated ongoing fundraising and public tours look likely.

In late August Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Limited (CCRL) decided to pause the cash-strapped reinstatement project after the Government turned down a request for more taxpayer money.

CCRL has a funding shortfall of $75 million to $85m to meet the forecast quake-repair and restoration cost of between $209m and $219m, even after reducing the scope of the project. Continue reading

