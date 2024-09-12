Kitteridge oversees Crown bosses responding to abuse inquiry

Barbara Kitteridge, the former spy boss has replaced the department head who said survivors and lawyers drummed up abuse claims, as the Government progresses its response to the Royal Commission.

This comes as the Government beefs up the Crown’s response unit, puts in place new oversight, and moves the work out of Oranga Tamariki and into the Public Service Commission.

Kitteridge will effectively take over from outgoing Education Secretary Iona Holsted, who until now was chair of what was called the sponsoring group – a collection of chief executives from ministries directly responding to survivor claims and responsible for designing the government’s new redress system.

These include the chief executives of Oranga Tamariki, Whaikaha the Ministry for the Disabled, Crown Law, and the Ministries of Health, Social Development, and Education. Continue reading

