Pope Francis celebrated Mass before a massive crowd of 600,000 people in East Timor. The turnout represents nearly half the population of the Southeast Asian nation.

The remarkable attendance was a testament to the overwhelmingly Catholic Southeast Asian country and the esteem with which its people hold the church.

The Mass, held at Tasitolu Park near the capital Dili, marked a significant moment in the country’s religious history and echoed the visit of St John Paul II 35 years ago.

The gathering highlighted the deep devotion of the Timorese people in a nation where 97% of the population is Catholic.

Catholic Church’s key role

Pope Francis arrived at the park in his popemobile and stayed well after sunset to greet the faithful, who illuminated the park with mobile phone lights.

“I wish for you peace, that you keep having many children, and that your smile continues to be your children” the Pope said, delivering his message in Spanish.

East Timor, also known as Timor-Leste, gained independence from Indonesia in 2002 after decades of conflict that claimed up to 200,000 lives. The Catholic Church played a key role in supporting the country during its struggle, drawing international attention to human rights abuses under Indonesian rule.

Cardinal Carmo da Silva, the archbishop of Dili, told the crowd at the end of the Mass that John Paul’s visit “marked the decisive step in our process of self-determination” and that Francis’ visit to the same place “marks a fundamental step in the process of building our country, its identity and its culture”.

Tasitolu Park once bore witness to atrocities committed by Indonesian forces. The park, where bodies were disposed of during the occupation, is now a symbol of peace. A large statue of St John Paul II stands in the park, commemorating his 1989 visit during East Timor’s push for independence.

While local organisers initially expected 300,000 attendees, the actual turnout reached 600,000, according to the Vatican. The Pope’s presence was described as a powerful source of blessing and hope for the people.

Prevent every kind of abuse

The day before the Mass, Pope Francis urged Timor-Leste’s leaders to address child abuse following recent scandals involving clergy. He called for action to protect young people and condemned alcohol misuse and the violent use of martial arts, which has led to government crackdowns.

“Let us not forget the many children and adolescents whose dignity has been violated. The phenomenon is manifesting all over the world” he said in a speech in the capital, Dili.

“We are all called to do everything possible to prevent every kind of abuse and guarantee a healthy and peaceful childhood for all young people” the pope added.

