Trump launches ‘Catholics for Trump’ coalition as poll shows Catholics lean Harris

Thursday, September 12th, 2024

Former President Donald Trump launched his campaign’s Catholics for Trump coalition on September 4 in a bid to reach Catholic voters. A recent survey indicated that Catholic voters currently lean toward Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

In a press release, the Trump-Vance campaign said the Republican nominee “announces ‘Catholics for Trump,’ a coalition committed to safeguarding the vital principles of religious liberty and defending family values that President Donald J Trump has ardently championed.”

The website for the coalition claims Trump “did more for Catholics than any administration in history,” touting the Department of Health and Human Services’ creation of a new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division.

