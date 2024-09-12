Vatican Bank employees may need to live in sin

A love story is currently causing a stir in the Vatican under the catchphrase “Romeo and Juliet”.

A young couple who work at the Vatican Bank are said to have got married. As a result, they are threatened with dismissal.

The Vatican trade union ADLV has shown solidarity with two employees of the Vatican Bank.

It is hoped that regulations do not take precedence over sacraments in the Vatican, according to a statement issued by the ADLV on Wednesday.

According to the internal rules of the Vatican Bank, employees are prohibited from marrying one another.

This rule is intended to prevent conflicts of interest and cliques.

According to the ADLV, there had recently been talks with the Vatican Bank and the Curia in this case, but these had been unsuccessful. Continue reading

