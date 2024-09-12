Jason Rigon, a Filipino migrant and President of Club Filipino Tauranga Inc., is making significant strides in helping newcomers acclimatise to their new home in New Zealand.

Volunteering makes the Tauranga migrant feel at home.

Rigon (photographed with his family), who moved to Tauranga with his wife Joy and their three sons in 2017, has dedicated himself to supporting the rapidly growing Filipino community in the area.

The family chose New Zealand for its appealing environment.

“I’d heard many good things about New Zealand and my wife has relatives already living here” Rigon said.

“It’s less congested in Tauranga. Many Filipinos move here and families often follow each other.”

Under Rigon’s leadership, “Club Filipino” organises an annual meet-and-greet event for new migrants.

The event provides essential information on the likes of road safety, immigration rules, banking and local laws.

It aims to equip newcomers with the knowledge they need to navigate life in New Zealand effectively.

All migrants welcome

The event is open to all migrants, not just those from the Philippines, showcasing the club’s commitment to inclusivity.

Rigon noted that approximately 4,300 members are part of the club’s Facebook group, with about 70 percent of them still residing in Tauranga.

The club also facilitates the donation of furniture and household goods to assist new arrivals in setting up their homes.

In addition to the meet-and-greet, “Club Filipino” hosts a three-day cultural event during Matariki, featuring sports, arts and crafts and other activities that promote cultural exchange among different migrant groups.

Rigon’s commitment to volunteerism extends beyond his role at “Club Filipino”.

He previously served as Youth President in his village in the Philippines and worked as a sports coordinator at an international school in Thailand.

His extensive experience in community service underlines the importance of volunteerism in fostering community cohesion.

Rigon’s efforts help newcomers feel at home and strengthen the community ties that bind Tauranga’s multicultural society together.

