Government to cover costs for abuse survivors to attend national apology following report release

Monday, September 16th, 2024

The Government will cover costs for survivors of abuse in care to attend a long-awaited national apology – after some missed out on support to witness the tabling of the Royal Commission of Inquiry report.

Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford says it’s critically important Government “gets it right” and the apology is well-run, survivors are reimbursed and support services are available. Continue reading

