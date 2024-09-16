Kamala Harris deployed ‘Witchcraft’ in Trump debate

MAGA pastor and evangelical leader Lance Wallnau has accused Kamala Harris of using “witchcraft” during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Wallnau claimed that the vice president used supernatural manipulation to gain the upper hand in her combative showdown with the former president.

“When I say ‘witchcraft,’ I am talking about what happened tonight. Occult-empowered deception, manipulation, and domination,” Wallnau wrote early Wednesday morning, following the debate.

Wallnau, a prominent figure in the pro-Trump evangelical movement, has long portrayed the former president as a divinely chosen leader tasked with saving America from what he describes as a spiritual and political decline. Continue reading

