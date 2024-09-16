  1. CathNews New Zealand
Kamala Harris deployed ‘Witchcraft’ in Trump debate

Monday, September 16th, 2024

MAGA pastor and evangelical leader Lance Wallnau has accused Kamala Harris of using “witchcraft” during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Wallnau claimed that the vice president used supernatural manipulation to gain the upper hand in her combative showdown with the former president.

“When I say ‘witchcraft,’ I am talking about what happened tonight. Occult-empowered deception, manipulation, and domination,” Wallnau wrote early Wednesday morning, following the debate.

Wallnau, a prominent figure in the pro-Trump evangelical movement, has long portrayed the former president as a divinely chosen leader tasked with saving America from what he describes as a spiritual and political decline. Continue reading

