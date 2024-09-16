Trump v Harris: Pope – lesser of two evils

Pope Francis has urged American Catholics to choose the lesser of two evils in the upcoming US presidential election, criticising both Donald Trump’s immigration policies and Kamala Harris’ support for abortion rights.

Francis made the comments during a press conference aboard the Papal plane on his flight back to Rome from Singapore.

Without naming Donald Trump or Kamala Harris directly, Pope Francis referred to policies on immigration and abortion as serious moral issues.

He condemned the refusal to welcome migrants as a “grave sin” and described abortion as an “assassination”.

The pope encouraged Catholics to vote, urging them to reflect deeply and decide in good conscience, saying “Not voting is ugly. It is not good. You must vote”.

“You must choose the lesser evil” he said.

“Who is the lesser evil? That lady, or that gentleman? I don’t know. Everyone, in conscience, (has to) think and do this”.

52 million US Catholics

US Catholics, numbering around 52 million, are seen as a key voting bloc in the November election. Catholics make up significant portions of the electorate in swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where their votes could sway the election outcome.

The pope reiterated the Church’s longstanding opposition to abortion, stating clearly that it is “killing a human being” and that no exceptions could justify it.

Similarly, he emphasised the Church’s support for the rights of migrants, referencing biblical teachings that call for the care of orphans, widows and foreigners.

Trump has promised, if elected to a second term as president, to crack down on illegal immigration and deport millions of immigrants already in the US.

He has also refused to rule out building detention camps for undocumented immigrants.

Harris has promised to sign any legislation passed by Congress to restore national protections for abortion access, which the Supreme Court struck down in its 2022 Dobbs decision.

Francis said both candidates’ policies are “against life”.

“Whether it is the one who is chasing away migrants or the one who kills children, both are against life.”

Sources

Reuters

Religion News Service

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.