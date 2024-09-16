No blasphemies while unknowingly golfing with the bishops

Several warm stories of Bishop Denis Browne have emerged since he died on 1 September.

One was retold when a photo was shared of a girl at St Peter’s School who was chosen to try on the new bishop’s mitre.

The photo was taken by Waikato Times senior writer Mary Anne Gill who revealed that her son James unknowingly played a round of golf at the Cambridge Golf Club with two high-ranking church officials, the late Bishop Denis Browne and Anglican Bishop David Moxon.

David, Denis and James

James Gill, who went on to represent New Zealand in two Eisenhower Trophy World Amateur Golf Championships, stumbled upon the bishops at the Cambridge Golf Club one Monday.

James , without realising their religious status, asked to join the pair for a game.

The two men, of course dressed in golf attire rather than religious robes, agreed to play several holes.

“When he got home and I asked him who he had played with, he said ‘two guys called Denis and David’” said Mary Anne Gill.

It wasn’t until days later that the family realised the two men were none other than Bishop Denis Browne and Anglican Bishop David Moxon.

Composure in check

Gill, reflecting on her son’s golf experience, expressed a mix of amusement and relief.

“I asked him if he had sworn or said any blasphemies during the game” she said with a laugh.

“He said no, and Bishop Denis never told me otherwise.”

While James has since moved on to play professionally in Europe and represent New Zealand, the memory of that day at Cambridge Golf Club remains a cherished story for the Gill family.

