Politician shoots Mary, Jesus poster

A Zurich city councillor has apologised and reportedly sought police protection against threats after she fired a sport pistol at an auction poster of a 14th-century Madonna and child painting and posted images of their bullet-ridden faces on social media.

Green-Liberal party official Sanija Ameti, 32, posted the images on Instagram over the weekend before quickly removing them.

She later wrote on social media that she had been practicing shots from about 10m and had only found the poster “big enough” to be a suitable target.

“I apologise to the people who were hurt by my post. I deleted it immediately when I realised its religious content. I didn’t think about it,” Ameti wrote on X. “I’m incredibly sorry.”

The Zurich chapter of the Green-Liberal party said it launched expulsion proceedings against Ameti with the national organisation.

