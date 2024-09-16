Pope Francis praised Singapore’s economic achievements during his recent visit to the city-state but urged the country to ensure that its success benefits all, especially migrant workers.

Concluding his 12-day Asia-Pacific tour, the Pope stressed the importance of ensuring that all workers, especially those from abroad, are treated with fairness and respect.

Addressing Singapore’s leaders and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (pictured with Pope Francis), the pope highlighted the contributions of migrant workers.

Many come from South Asia and the Philippines and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Migrant workers often face low wages and difficult working conditions. The pope said “These workers contribute a great deal to society and should be guaranteed a fair wage”.

Singapore’s labour force includes around 300,000 low-wage migrant workers, often employed in construction and domestic work.

While some human rights groups have raised concerns about their treatment, the Singaporean government denies allegations of exploitation.

Pope’s comments welcomed

Though not aimed directly at the country’s policies, the Pope’s remarks may prompt further discussions in Singapore, which lacks a minimum wage for both local and foreign workers.

“I’m so happy that the pope has chosen to speak on this topic” a 34-year-old Filipino domestic helper told AFP.

“Even if they don’t raise my salary, I’m still happy to know that the pope himself is fighting and praying for us” she said.

The woman said she earned $460 a month in a nation where the median gross income is $3,985, according to Ministry for Manpower statistics for 2023.

Another South Indian worker welcomed the pope’s comments but said he was happy after five years in the city-state.

“Yes, the work is very hard and a higher salary would be better but I’m happy.”

Pope Francis’ visit also celebrated Singapore’s multiculturalism and its commitment to interfaith unity.

“Singapore is a mosaic of ethnicities, cultures and religions living together in harmony” he said, painting the population of almost six million as a shining light for the world.

