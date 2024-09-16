Best moments from Pope Francis’ Asia-Pacific trip

On 13 September Pope Francis concluded his longest and most challenging trip after covering over 32,000 kilometres across four countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The 87-year-old pontiff’s journey spanned 11 days, marking one of the longest papal trips in modern history.

The Pope visited Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation and home to 242 million people, as well as East Timor where 98% of the population identifies as Catholic.

The Pope also made stops in Papua New Guinea, one of the poorest countries globally, and Singapore, one of the wealthiest.

In these diverse nations, Francis emphasised his core values of interreligious dialogue, environmental care and the spiritual significance of economic development.

Growing Catholic presence in Asia

Pope Francis highlighted the increasing importance of Asia for the Catholic Church, as the region is witnessing growth in both baptisms and religious vocations.

This stands in contrast to declining numbers in other parts of the world.

“Asia holds the future of the Church” the Pope remarked during his address in East Timor, where nearly half of the country’s population—600,000 people—attended his Mass.

Record-breaking crowds

The Pope’s presence drew large crowds across all four countries.

Around 100,000 attendees gathered for his Masses in both Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, while 50,000 people attended in Singapore.

The pontiff’s popularity and message of peace and unity resonated strongly in each nation.

Focus on dialogue and environment

Throughout the trip, Pope Francis reinforced his commitment to fostering interfaith understanding and emphasised the role of the environment in global and spiritual development.

“Economic progress cannot come at the expense of our planet” Francis said during a speech in Singapore, urging leaders to consider the spiritual and environmental impacts of their policies.

This historic journey underlines Pope Francis’ dedication to expanding the Church’s presence in Asia while addressing the most pressing global issues of today.

