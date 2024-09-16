Paediatric surgeon wants physical abuse looked into by NOPS

A survivor of physical abuse in Catholic institutions is asking the often-criticised Catholic National Office of Professional Standards (NOPS) to investigate.

The survivor, Brendon Bowkett, having witnessed horrific violence and abuse as a child, is calling for urgent reforms in the way the Catholic Church investigates complaints.

In 2022 Bowkett left New Zealand and is now a paediatric surgeon living in Newcastle, Australia.

He recently spoke out about the abuse he experienced and witnessed at two Catholic schools.

Bowkett says he reported the abuse to the church’s complaints body (NOPS) which said it looked at sexual abuse only, not physical abuse.

Change needed

Bowkett, who attended both St Paul’s High School and other Catholic institutions in New Zealand, described enduring physical and psychological abuse which even now continues to haunt him.

“The worst part of what I experienced was the violence, the grooming – watching many friends experience really unrelenting psychological and physical violence on a scale that would put these perpetrators in prison if they were still alive” he said.

NOPS and physical abuse

Five years ago, Bowkett lodged an official complaint with the Catholic Church’s National Office for Professional Standards.

NOPS issued a statement defending its processes but not clarifying why physical abuse complaints are excluded.

“We take all complaints seriously” the Office stated, though no further explanation was provided about how non-sexual abuse cases are handled.

Bowkett however remains firm in his belief that broader changes are necessary. “In my opinion, we’ve crossed the threshold and a crime against humanity and against these children has occurred” he said, speaking about the long-term impact on survivors like himself.

Christian Brothers respond

The Christian Brothers Oceania Province, the religious order involved in Bowkett’s case, released a statement emphasising their commitment to handling all complaints responsibly.

“All claims are dealt with on their merits and we encourage all people to be independently legally represented” the statement read.

