Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, Māori Language Week began on Saturday 14 September and runs until next Saturday 21 September.

The NZ Catholic Bishops Conference Te Huinga o ngā Pīhopa Katorika o Aotearoa would like to support and celebrate this taonga.

The theme for Te Wiki 2024 is ‘Ake ake ake – A Forever Language’. It represents the resilience, adaptability and endurance of te Reo Māori. It also reflects New Zealanders’ commitment to embracing and learning te reo Māori long into the future.

