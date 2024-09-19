Canon Law experts equip delegates to tackle evolving Church

More than 95 delegates from Australia, New Zealand, Asia and North America gathered in Brisbane this month for the 57th Annual Canon Law Conference where they discussed key challenges and developments in canon law.

Hosted by the Canon Law Society of Australia and New Zealand, the four-day event aimed to equip attendees with tools to navigate evolving issues in Church law.

Key issues

The conference covered topics such as penal canon law, justice reform and juridical reflections on the Synod on Synodality.

Experts including New Zealand’s Dr Brendan Daly (pictured) shared their insights with delegates and offered guidance on how to apply canon law in their local communities.

“The opportunity to share knowledge with such a dedicated group of professionals is always rewarding” Daly said.

“The discussions we had here in Brisbane will equip delegates with the necessary resources to apply canon law appropriately in their respective parishes, dioceses and wider Catholic communities.”

Professional development and networking

The event also provided a rare chance for canon law professionals to network face-to-face. Oratory Fr Adrian Sharp, judicial vicar for the Brisbane archdiocese, emphasised the importance of connecting with colleagues from around the country and beyond.

“It’s always a good chance to see our counterparts from around the country” Sharp said.

“The conference is usually the only face-to-face chance of catching up each year.

“It’s good to meet those who are new to the canon law field and make connections for when it’s necessary to contact them in the future.”

Notable speakers and presentations

Daly is a leading expert in canon law. He delivered a session on “Spiritual abuse as a crime”, shedding light on this emerging area of concern within the Church. Other international speakers included Dr Rocio Figueroa from New Zealand, Dr Edward Morgan from the UK and Dr Chad Glendinning from Canada.

Sharp highlighted a presentation on the juridical elements of synodality which he found particularly relevant. “A very topical theme, and I found it a helpful presentation” he said.

Looking forward

Fr Ken Cafe, president of the Canon Law Society of Australia and New Zealand, praised the event’s turnout and engagement.

“This conference provided a welcome opportunity for our members to reconnect and delve into the critical issues facing the Church’s legal framework today” he said.

Source

News category: New Zealand.