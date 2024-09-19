Caritas Luxembourg ends international projects after financial scandal

Following a multi-million euro fraud case at Luxembourg’s Caritas, the church aid organisation has been forced to stop its international aid projects.

According to the report, the Caritas Luxembourg Foundation is laying off around 30 of its 500 employees in the Grand Duchy. In addition, 70 more jobs in South Sudan and Laos are to be cut, according to the report. More than 60 projects will be cancelled.

The archdiocese did not detail the figures in its press release. Instead, it emphasised that creating a new structure had made it possible to continue charitable activities in Luxembourg.

An “unprecedented case of fraud” and a resulting “deep crisis” had jeopardised the continuation. The solution that has now been found will enable employees to continue working unabated at a national level, it said.

