Catholic high school ditches five-day week for students

A prestigious Catholic high school that charges A$12,000 tuition fees has shaken up tradition and will allow its senior students to learn from home one day a week.

Chevalier College, in NSW’s affluent semi-rural Bowral, will make its flexible school week permanent in 2025, following a successful trial in 2024.

The Illawarra-based Catholic high school is allowing senior students this part-time working from home so as to enhance independent learning and time management skills.

Flexible learning trial successful

During the trial, the school introduced a hybrid model where, on Mondays, senior students could study remotely. Research conducted alongside the trial found that students’ self-regulation and independent learning improved significantly.

“Chevalier College has decided to do something that lots of schools have thought about but have been waiting for someone to take a first step” said Dr Phil Cummins, the lead researcher behind the programme.

Principal Greg Miller acknowledged that, while the overall results were positive, the programme had teething issues, especially for younger students.

Challenges for younger students

Year 7 and 8 students, who spent half of every Monday engaging with ‘surface-level’ content before returning to the classroom, faced difficulties adapting to the new model. Many voiced concerns about the lack of structure.

Parents also expressed concerns about their children’s struggles with the lack of direction.

“We didn’t land it as well as we could have, and there is more work to be done moving forward” Miller said, acknowledging feedback from parents who reported their children had difficulty adjusting.

Plans for improvement

To address these issues, the school plans to introduce induction programmes focusing on flexible learning for incoming Year 7 students. Junior students will also receive ongoing training to improve their self-regulation and time-management skills.

Despite some challenges, Miller noted that only a few parents were entirely against the flexible model.

The school plans further refinements over the coming years.

Broader range of subjects and early HSC preparation

In addition to remote learning, Chevalier College will offer its students a broader range of subjects. Senior students must take Studies of Religion and English as part of their mandatory 10 ATAR units.

They can choose from more than 50 other subjects, providing them with greater academic freedom.

The school’s “Future Facing” plan aims also to allow students to start their HSC preparation earlier than most other schools, focusing on preparing them for an evolving technological world.

Future-proofing for a changing world

“Current education was designed for an industrial world, with key features emphasising standardisation and uniformity to produce a large number of workers with the same basic skills” the school’s website reads.

“This is an opportunity for the College to start implementing concepts and approaches which better use time and support our students to flourish in a rapidly changing world.”

