Cracks, climate change, safety, close church

Holy Cross Church in Miramar will close its doors in a move that has surprised some in the local community.

Holy Cross church is one of three churches in the parish.

Safety paramount

Although 13 years have passed since the Christchurch Earthquake, the parish stated that “the decision is based on recent earthquakes and torrential downpours which have further deteriorated the condition of our church.

“As a result, the Finance Committee and Parish Leadership team have reviewed the church’s deterioration and concluded that it poses a serious risk to the health and safety of our parishioners, visitors and clergy.”

Issues noted during the inspection include, but are not limited to, the following:

New visible cracks inside and outside

Visible separation between steel beams and wall structures

Interior water damage related to roof issues

Dangerously compromised electrical system (water leaking onto heaters)

Water damage including wet and mouldy carpets

In a letter to parishioners, the church’s leaders expressed their commitment to safety – “The health and safety of our community is paramount”.

The leaders recalled significant concerns after the Christchurch Earthquake

Parishioners’ responses mixed

“I can’t believe it’s taken so long to come to a decision,” Mike told CathNews.

He said that for many years, the church has been deemed suitable for Mass, funerals, confession and baptisms, but as it did not meet the earthquake safety standards for educational institutions, Holy Cross School chose not to use it.

Not everyone shares this pragmatic view.

For many, the closure signals the loss of not just a building but also the heart of the Miramar community.

Longtime parishioner Margaret lamented, “This church sits in the middle of the Miramar community. It has been our sanctuary, and to think it could crumble around us is unimaginable”.

“It’s a sacred space and it’s like losing a piece of our history.

“It clearly highlights the fragile balance between faith and reality” she said.

Last Mass and the future

Parish leaders confirmed that the last Mass at Holy Cross will be held on Sunday 22 September, and services will shift to St Patrick’s Church in Kilbirnie from Sunday 29 September.

In the wake of the Christchurch Earthquake, the Archdiocese of Wellington launched “Project Stronger”. Its main task was the seismic assessment of archdiocesan and parish buildings.

Some parishes rejoiced when their churches were reassessed only as a risk after being initially deemed earthquake-prone.

It is yet to be decided if Holy Cross Church’s closing will be permanent. However, in 2022, a poor seismic report closed the Wellington Archdiocese’s Catholic Centre. It has yet to reopen.

Wellington Archbishop Paul Martin approved the Miramar church’s closing.

