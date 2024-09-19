‘Passion’ leads to prize for pupils

A message to Elton John, Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, maybe even Ed Sheeran — if you are stuck for musical inspiration for your next song, Alyssa Kubala may be available to help.

The 11-year-old St Mary’s Kaikorai School pupil and fellow pupils Ngaika Rapsey and Olivia Reju, both 10, recently wrote and recorded a song together which won the junior original song category of the Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand Sing Out For Justice competition.

Asked how they came up with the award-winning tune and lyrics, Alyssa simply said: “I’m not sure. The tune just came into my head and I just memorised it — never could forget it.

“It was the same with the words.”

The trio said the song, Hold My Hand, was about how God was always there for support, “no matter what happens, through the ups and downs”. Continue reading

