Religious leaders in Springfield, Ohio gathered on Sunday (15 September) to denounce false claims that Haitian migrants in the area were “eating pets”.

Rev. Carl Ruby of Central Christian Church addressed the issue directly during a service, declaring “Haitians are not eating pets in Springfield”.

Rev. Ruby’s remarks came after former President Donald Trump made the unfounded claim during a presidential debate.

The allegation has since gained traction online and caused unrest in the community.

“Jesus said that He is the way, the truth and the life. Jesus is with us in truth. And the truth is that Haitians are not eating pets in Springfield” said Ruby, gripping the pulpit as he spoke.

Over the past decade, the city has seen an influx of up to 20,000 Haitian migrants who have arrived seeking employment and stability.

Local faith communities including the Central Christian Church have played a key role in supporting these new residents.

Tense atmosphere

Ruby also used the service to call on President Joe Biden and former President Trump to help ease tensions.

He appealed to Trump to retract his statements and urged hate groups to leave the city. At the same time, he asked President Biden to provide more resources to help the city manage the growing population.

The atmosphere in Springfield has been tense following Trump’s comments.

Local schools, hospitals and government offices faced bomb threats last week, forcing closures.

Additionally, flyers from a white supremacist group known as the Trinity White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan were circulated, calling for the removal of Haitians from the area.

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio which provides migrant services has also been affected. Tony Stieritz, the charity’s chief executive, revealed that they had received verbal and written attacks, further heightening concerns.

Despite these challenges, community efforts to support Haitian migrants continue.

On the same day as Ruby’s service, approximately 60 Haitians attended English language classes at First Evangelical Haitian Church where local volunteers participated in solidarity.

Flowers and baked goods were shared symbolising unity between Springfield’s residents and the Haitian community.

Springfield, historically a manufacturing hub, has struggled with economic decline and population loss in recent years.

The arrival of Haitian migrants has helped reverse some of these trends by filling job vacancies and contributing to the local economy.

