Theologian calls for end to “toxic masculinity” in Church

Birgit Weiler, a theologian and nun based in Peru, has called for the Catholic Church to address what she describes as “toxic masculinity” within its structures.

Weiler, a theological advisor to the Latin American bishops’ council CELAM, highlighted that Jesus challenged the patriarchal norms of his time, treating women as equals.

During an online lecture, Weiler (pictured) stated “We are in the process of breaking through the glass ceiling”. She referred to the growing number of women in leadership roles at the Vatican and the participation of women in the global synodal process.

However, Weiler emphasised that much more needs to be done, particularly in addressing the persistent prejudices and clericalism that still hinder women’s full participation.

“Even the Church is not free from the machismo that exists in society” she said.

Weiler also highlighted the importance of women contributing to leadership in the Church, stating that their involvement is essential for the future of the Church.

“Surely the women’s diaconate as sacramental service would be an important step, albeit alongside or together with several others who are also very important in my opinion” Weiler wrote in a recent article for Feinschwarz, a theological publication.

Strengthening synodality

For Weiler, addressing “toxic masculinity” and clericalism is key to strengthening synodality in the Church.

She believes promoting synodality of mentality and structure is crucial for the Church’s progress.

Reflecting on her experience in Latin America, she noted that many women in the Amazon region already live out a vocation to diaconal service.

“The Church would publicly recognise what these women are already living, namely that they represent Christ who is present among us and reminds the Church that this is an indispensable part of her mission.”

“For the future of the Church worldwide, it will be crucial that women can contribute to the design and practice of leadership in the church with their charisms and abilities” Weiler continued.

Pope Francis appointed Weiler as an advisor to the Vatican General Secretariat of the Synod earlier this year.

