Tradition will meet subtle modernity in restored Notre Dame Cathedral

The excitement is mounting in Paris ahead of the Dec 8 reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral with only a few cranes remaining outside the iconic French church.

As scaffolding has largely been removed from the outside structure, the inside renovation work continues at full speed to finish it on time for the most anticipated church event of the decade in the French capital.

Those involved in the reconstruction told OSV News that anyone who enters the cathedral testifies to their amazement and wonder at the new luminosity of the interior, thanks to the restoration of the limestone blocks, which have regained their blond hue.

