Abuse in state care apology feels rushed, venue convenient for politicians – survivor

The Government is causing more harm with its plan to limit the number of people who can attend the national apology for abuse in state care, survivors say.

Just last week the coalition was being praised for agreeing to cover travel costs for survivors heading to the apology in Wellington, after RNZ revealed in July many had to cover their own costs to see the Royal Commission of Inquiry report tabled in Parliament.

But only 180 people would be able to witness it in person in Parliament on November 12 and just over 1500 would be able to watch it on screen at official events in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Cotinue reading

