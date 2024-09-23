Community rallies after food bank burglary

A Christchurch food bank is back on its feet after a devastating burglary left it empty.

The thieves cleared out all the food and caused extensive damage to the pantry next to St Faith’s Church in New Brighton.

The move prompted a wave of support from the local community.

Destruction left behind

The food bank, founded by Trudy Burrows seven years ago, was broken into and completely looted.

Burrows described the scene, saying “They cleared us out, smashed eggs everywhere and left a real mess.”

She said the thieves smashed everything they didn’t take.

They also covered the security cameras, making it impossible to identify them.

Despite the pantry having “big locks and an iron bar”, Burrows believes the thieves were skilled in their break-in, causing the food bank to rethink its security measures.

“I don’t understand the motive behind it, there was no reason for it” said Burrows.

Community steps up

In the wake of the break-in, Burrows turned to the New Brighton community for help, posting on a local Facebook page to ask for donations.

She describes the response as overwhelming.

“The community was great, (people) went into their pantries and tried to find old things they had or didn’t want anymore” Burrows said.

“Some even brought fresh produce from their gardens.”

Carolyn Tauailoto, a volunteer at the food bank, was moved by the outpouring of generosity.

“The community really relies on us” she said.

“Strangers came with bags and bags of canned goods and vegetables.”

Fear of future theft

Despite the community’s swift response, volunteers are wary of leaving food at the pantry overnight, fearing it may be targeted again. “It’s just human nature, which is kind of sad” Tauailoto said.

According to the New Zealand Food Network, the rising cost of living and unemployment are the main reasons people rely on food banks.

