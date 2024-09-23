A leading Fraternity of St Pius X member has surprisingly changed sides. The former district superior of the traditionalists, Father Firmin Udressy, is moving to the conservative but Vatican II-orientated Community of Saint Martin (Communaute Saint Martin).

This emerges from a communiqué published today on Platform X by the Swiss district of the Priestly Fraternity of St Pius X (FSSPX). The communiqué speaks of the “pain” and “trial” caused by Udressy’s move. Nevertheless, they continue to pray for him.

Udressy, who comes from French-speaking Switzerland, took over the leadership of the German district in 2013 at the age of 36. It is the third largest in the world after the USA and France. Udressy last worked in Switzerland in 2019.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.