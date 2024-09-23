Dozens of students at Sydney’s Catholic high schools have been banned from bringing a date to their year 12 formal under a new policy, sparking a “huge uproar”.

Under the rules, which apply to the 147 systemic schools within the city’s Catholic archdiocese, parents will also be forbidden from drinking alcohol at end-of-year celebrations.

Released earlier this year, the policy applies to year 12 graduation dinners, formals and other events, and end-of-school celebrations for year 6 students.

“As a school system we have a duty of care to our staff and students at any school event,” a Sydney Catholic Schools spokesperson told news.com.au.

“The prohibition of alcohol at school events is consistent with our code of conduct. The focus of these events is on celebration of our students, their school lives, friendships and achievements. We do not believe that alcohol is a necessary part of any school event or celebration.”

